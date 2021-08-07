Border agents and CBSA reach agreement

After 36 hours of intense negotiations, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) late Friday night securing a tentative agreement for nearly 9,000 CBSA employees.
The agreement means an immediate end to work-to-rule strike action that began Friday.
“CBSA employees have been on the front lines of the pandemic since day one, protecting our borders and keeping Canadians safe. But they weren’t receiving the support they needed from the government,” said CIU national president Mark Weber. “Finally – after three years of negotiations – we’ve resolved longstanding issues that will go a long way towards making CBSA a better, safer place to work for our members.”
The four-year agreement – from 2018-2021 – includes among others, average annual increase of over 2% per year; better protections against excessive discipline in the workplace; creation of a National Joint Committee to tackle workplace culture problems at CBSA and domestic violence leave.
Negotiations began in January 2019 but reached an impasse in December 2020.
