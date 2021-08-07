Border agents and CBSA reach agreement

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 28°C. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 18°C. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.