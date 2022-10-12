If there is one television show I miss, it is the reboot of Hawaii Five-O, which was executive produced by Chomedey’s Peter M. Lenkov. Among the cast members, Scott Caan’s portrayal of Danno Williams was my favorite. So what is the actor doing now? Well, it turns out he is in Montreal filming a new Fox TV series called Alert.
The show is being produced by Jamie Foxx and John Eisendrath. Written by Eisendrath, showrunner for The Blacklist, Alert follows Nikki Parker (played by Sweet Tooth’s Dania Ramirez), a police officer who joins the Philadelphia Police Department’s missing person’s unit after her own son goes missing, to help other people find their loved ones even as she searches for her own. Six years later, her world is turned upside-down when her ex-husband, Devon Zoellner (Caan) shows up with a proof-of-life photo of their missing boy. Or is it…? Book ‘em Danno!
THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: Professionals and enthusiasts who are passionate about full-dome art and technology will be in Montreal Oct. 15 to 19 for IMERSA, a non-profit corporation advancing the art and technology of immersive digital experiences at the Société des Arts Technologiques and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium. One feature to look for is Joshua Sam Miller and Embodied Sounds. Miller will present “Sounds of the Ocean,” a new multi-sensory immersive experience that connects people with life underwater for a meditation experience on Oct. 16 (8 pm). The experience will be offered as a long-form 60-minute show featuring a live performance, created specifically for planetariums. See our website for some video highlights, with people truly meditating to the experience in their seats and on the floor.
COMIC SENSATION DIBITETTO: Italian American comedian Vic Dibitetto is recognized as one of the funniest people on the internet. The Brooklyn native has an incredible digital audience of over two million followers on social media, along with over 400,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. His comedy career has just gone past the 40-year mark. He will be performing on Friday, Oct. 28 (8 pm) at the Leonardo DaVinci Centre ( 8370 Blvd. Lacordaire) in St. Leonard. Special guest will be Toronto comic Lu Sicilianu Raggiatu, with Virgin Radio Mornings host Cousin Vinny as emcee.
JOEY ELIAS AND GANG FOR O3: For the past 11 years, Media Experts’ annual comedy show Joey Elias and the Comedy All-Stars: An Evening of Hilarity for the Benefit of On Our Own (O3) has been raising money to change the lives of young, underserved parents and their children in our community. After two years of adapting the event to fit our COVID-impacted reality, for its 11th edition, the show is coming back “home” to beloved downtown Montreal venue Club Soda. Hosted by Montreal radio legend Ted Bird, this year’s show will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18 (7 pm) Once again, Montreal’s own Joey Elias and his hand-picked roster of hilarious comedians Oren Shbiro, David Acer and Marianne Mandrusiak, will perform. For ticket details see my video chat with Joey and O3 Director Amanda Murphy at our On Air web portal.
SCRAP: Have you ever wondered what happens to scrap items, from discarded phone booths to jumbo jets? West Island College and John Abott College grad Stacey Tenenbaum traversed the globe to produce her extraordinary documentary called Scrap, which I reviewed for The Suburban last April. At the time it was premiering at the Hot Docs Festival. It will finally screen in Montreal Oct. 17, 18 and 19 (7 pm) at the Cinema du Parc. Tenenbaum will do a Q & A the first night.
