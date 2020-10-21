Kudos for commercial buildings

CF Promenades Saint-Bruno one of 15 commercial properties lauded for emissions reductions

Nineteen industrial and commercial buildings in Quebec were recently recognized for their energy performance. The 4-year Building Energy Challenge launched by BOMA Quebec, the province’s largest association of commercial and property owners and managers, named Year 2 winners in the friendly competition to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in commercial, institutional and multi-residential buildings.

This year, 162 buildings were nominated with 57 finalists in 15 commercial and four institutional categories. Winners were determined based on their energy index reduction between 2018 and 2019, compared with buildings of similar energy intensity and size. In just one year, GHG emissions from all 162 buildings fell by 1,715 tonnes of CO2 eq, a 3.36% reduction, equivalent to removing 700 cars from the road.

“We are extremely proud of the enthusiasm this initiative has generated since it was launched in 2018,” said BOMA executive director Linda Carbone. “We are convinced that this competition will contribute tangibly to reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in the commercial, institutional and multi residential real estate sectors in addition to supporting fulfillment of the targets set by the governments of Quebec and Canada.”

Through the program, BOMA Québec is targeting a four-year 10% greenhouse gas reduction, offering owners, managers and tenants of commercial, institutional and multi-residential buildings a platform for exchanging best practices in energy efficiency. A major gala event will be held in 2022 to announce overall results and the program’s impacts.

Commercial winners:

59 Bégin – Desjardins

200 Des Commandeurs – Desjardins

319 Franquet – Groupe Mach

450 de Maisonneuve West – Desjardins

995 Alphonse Desjardins – Desjardins

1001 de Maisonneuve West – Manulife Investment Management

1600-1616 René-Lévesque / 980 Guy – BentallGreenOak

5000 Buchan – Groupe Mach

6075 Wilfrid Carrier – Desjardins

Côte-Des-Neiges Intercultural Library – Ville de Montréal

CA Jarry 1 – Hydro-Québec

World Trade Centre Montréal – Allied Properties

CF Promenades Saint-Bruno – Cadillac Fairview Corporation Ltd.

Complexe Avenue Ogilvy S.E.C. – Groupe Petra

Complexe Guy-Favreau – BGIS

Institutional winners:

Northern Operations and Environment Centre – Ville de Montréal

Côte-Sainte-Catherine Building – HEC Montréal

Hôpital Marie-Clarac – Énergère

SGW-B Annex – Concordia University

Ivanhoé Cambridge, Engie Services and Desjardins also picked up the Collaboration, Supplier Mobilization and Coup de Coeur awards, respectively.

