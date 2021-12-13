The body of Snowdon resident Étienne Ducas-Vézina, 21, was discovered Sunday Dec. 12, two days after he was reported missing.
The SPVM announced that Ducas-Vézina was found that afternoon in the Southwest district.
“Everything suggests that his death was not linked to a criminal act,” an SPVM press release said.
His family had been concerned about Ducas-Vézina’s health and safety. His mother, Marie-Claude Ducas, had posted that her son had a “history of depression.” He had last been seen on St. Philippe Street in St. Henri at which point he abandoned his cell phone.
Ducas-Vézina had attended Cégep de Saint-Laurent and worked in NDG.
His father, René Vézina, confirmed the sad news on Facebook.
“Not many details have been provided yet, but please know that your compassionate words have comforted me during these three days of cruel uncertainty,” he wrote. “There are many messages of condolence, thank you but you will understand that I cannot to respond to each and every one of you... thank you for everything, from the bottom of my heart.”
His mother also thanked the community for their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.