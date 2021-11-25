The body of the teenage girl who was reported missing in Quebec's Eastern Townships has been found. Fifteen year old Coralie Lessard's disappearance prompted a police hunt beginning on November 20th after she left her home in Magog on foot and did not return.
The search for the young girl was carried out vigorously by both local and provincial police, ended on Thursday with the discovery of her body. "The Sûreté du Québec search team found the unconscious body of young Coralie Lessard," Memphrémagog regional police confirmed in a press release Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, her body was found in an isolated, wooded area approximately one kilometre west of where she was spotted by hunters on November 20th, the evening of her disappearance. Police stated that they do not believe she was a victim of foul play as the girl had been struggling with mental health issues. According to police, Lessard wrote a cryptic note prior to her disappearance.
A coroner's inquest has been ordered to determine the exact cause of her death.
In consideration of her family, no further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.