The body of missing NDG teen Feng Tian was found in a town 70 kilometres east of Montreal, police confirmed Friday.
The SPVM said his remains were found in Contrecoeur, this 228 days after the 17-year-old was last seen in NDG. Police say the boy’s identity was confirmed through DNA testing and that there was nothing to suggest that his death was caused by foul play.
Police have not yet released any other information, or indication they are aware of why the boy went missing, where he went or how he got to where his remains were found, in a town on the south shore of the Saint Lawrence river, just southwest of Sorel.
Feng left a family member’s home in NDG on October 17 to head home to study. He had only been in Canada for about three months and spoke neither English nor French but attended language classes. Video footage showed someone resembling him shortly before 10 p.m. that night near the Saint-Jacques overpass.
“My heart is in pieces and grieving for his mother Sujing Nie and the rest of the Tian family,” family friend Tricia Hartley told The Suburban shortly after they received the news. We have all tried not to think about the possibility of this day. That would of meant we gave up hope.”
Hartley said this is “an unimaginably difficult time for every one” and has asked that they be given some time to process this devastating news. “The Tian family is grateful for the continued support of the community.”
Feng’s disappearance shook the tight-knit NDG community. A month after his disappearance, more than 100 people turned out for a candlelit vigil in solidarity with his family, where family friends and local politicians spoke of the importance of community, of remaining vigilant and supporting the family. Feng’s mother Sujing stood silently, clutching a candle and stifling tears, telling a reporter through a translator, “I just want him to come home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.