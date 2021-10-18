The body of a firefighter who fell from a capsized rescue boat into the St. Lawrence River early Sunday night was spotted via camera Monday morning, under the wreckage of the boat.
Montreal fire chief Richard Liebmann told the media retrieval of the body will be difficult, because of the fast moving water of the Lachine Rapids.
On Sunday night, a rescue team comprised of the SPVM, the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ), the Coast Guard, and firefighters from Montreal and Longueuil had launched a search for the firefighter, who had been part of a team helping people in distress in another boat. The Montreal fire department boat capsized following the rescue mission.
Reports say it is not clear what caused the boat to capsize. Others who were on the rescue boat were recovered.
Chris Ross, president of the Montreal Firefighters Association, told the media he was sad about the final outcome of the search, and praised the rescue teams.
