The body of a 76-year-old woman was discovered inside a submerged car in the Lachine Canal Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred going north along Lapierre street where the vehicle broke through a guardrail at high speeds, driving into the canal.
Police requested assistance from the Tactical Intervention Squad of the Montreal fire department, and Nautical squad patrollers in the area in order to haul the vehicle out from the canal. The woman was found alone in the vehicle. The car will be investigated for possible mechanical failure. A coroner’s inquest will determine if the woman experienced a health crisis while driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.