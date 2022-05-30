Body found after fire at CDN seniors' residence

Montreal police are investigating after a person was found dead following an early morning fire in Côte-des-Neiges Monday.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that broke out around 3 a.m. at Habitation Côte-des-Neiges at 5250 Gatineau facing Parc Jean Brilliant.
The fire forced the evacuation of dozens of elderly tenants at the six-storey low income seniors’ residence, and as of this morning investigators could still not identify the victim nor establish their gender. Montreal police have stated that it seems unlikely that the fire was of criminal origin.
