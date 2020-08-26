Boards seek cash for legal battle

The group that launched a lawsuit to halt the Quebec government’s education reform is asking for donations to continue its legal fight.
APPELE-Québec is an ad hoc coalition organizing the court challenge against Bill 40, an act to amend mainly the Education Act with regard to school organization and governance launched by the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) representing all nine English language boards, and Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board Parent Committee chair Adam Gordon.
The court fight could go on for several years, says the organization’s post on a GoFundMe page.
“Our community, along with our educational partners, are in this for the long term. We want to ensure that our rights are respected today and in future generations.”
Bill 40 would replace existing school boards with school service centres, and already has in the French sector, while the law was delayed and altered for Anglophone institutions which will lose their current councils of elected and appointed commissioners, and retain directors chosen among parents in a more limited pool. Existing councils argue this will reduce board independence, further centralize decision-making, and pose a threat to constitutional minority language rights.
The group raised its initial funds from the individual school boards which pledged various one-time amounts, for example the EMSB and the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board giving $200,000 and $111,356, respectively. It is not known if existing councils will vote again in the coming weeks to pledge new sums to the campaign and possibly protracted fight.
A Quebec Superior Court justice stayed the application of the law earlier this month, and the government has appealed. “The community won the first round,” says the GoFundMe statement, adding that “each legal maneuver increases the cost of defending our rights… We’re asking for your financial support so that we can pursue this legal challenge all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada, if necessary.”
Funds raised via GoFundMe are not eligible for charitable receipts, say organizers, pledging that all monies will be transferred to QESBA — which is comprised and financed each year by the nine English language boards. The campaign has raised $5,760 as of press time. These funds will only be used for the legal challenge of Bill 40.
