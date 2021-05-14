Board to shutter classes during Wednesday strike

Montreal students have another day off this week as it’s the educational professionals’ turn this Wednesday to go on strike.
The Syndicat des Professionnelles et Professionnels du milieu de l’éducation de Montréal representing 1600 psychologists, speech therapists, guidance counsellors and other staff at the EMSB, and the Centres de services scolaires Pointe-de-l'Île and de Montréal, has filed an official strike action to express their dissatisfaction with their collective bargaining negotiations, and have a right to strike from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19.
Last week, the union’s federation announced that the picket lines would close schools all over Quebec. In response, the English Montreal School Board has suspended all classes for high school and elementary school for the day and cancelled all daycare services. “The strike action will affect the educational services offered to our students on this strike day” reads a letter from the EMSB, adding that “several options were considered to mitigate the effects of the strike action” and the “board’s responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of its community.”
The EMSB, Lester B. Pearson and Sir Wilfrid Laurier school boards were harshly criticized by unions and many parents for their decision to switch to fully online learning after teachers voted for a strike action consisting of only beginning to teach at 9:31 a.m. one day in April. In response, parents across Montreal joined striking teachers on picket lines en masse - many with their children, whom they kept out of virtual class for the day. The boards’ move was quickly denounced as abuse of pandemic emergency health decrees to nullify a legitimate strike action, and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers filed a grievance, calling the move in contravention of the Education Act.
As of press time the Centres de services scolaires Pointe-de-l'Île and de Montréal have not indicated whether they will fully close or not.
