The Association of Directors General of English School Boards of Quebec (ADGESBQ), in collaboration with member boards and the Centre de services scolaire du Littoral, has launched an initiative to clearly define human resources needs and address the shortage of teachers, more specifically, French teachers.
A new streamlined information portal -https://www.quebeceducationcareers.ca - offers a centralized location for candidates to learn more about the regions and school boards, search for and apply for career opportunities and student internships, access resources, salary data, upcoming career fairs and events and the latest announcements.
“There are many wonderful opportunities for employment in the English public education system,” said ADGESBQ President, Sylvain Racette. “Support staff, teachers, professionals, senior staff, and senior executives alike are invited to visit this website to learn more about the exciting career opportunities and the diverse geographic and cultural regions the Quebec English School Boards and the Centre de services scolaire du Littoral have to offer.”
The project has received funding from the Official Languages Program of the Department of Canadian Heritage through to March 2023.
