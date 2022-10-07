B'nai Brith Canada is urging the Trudeau government to spearhead an effort to demand that the United Nations hold a special session regarding Iran.
The organization pointed out that while the UN Human Rights Council is "best known for its obsession with condemning Israel and ignoring human-rights abusers worldwide...it is well placed to hold Iran accountable," but has been silent as it closed its current session Friday.
“Canada has branded Iran as an exporter of global terrorism under the State Immunity Act, and today, the regime is shooting down its own people in the streets,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “The murder of Mahsa and so many young women emphasize the misogynistic foundation of the Islamic dictatorship and cries out for international bodies to condemn and isolate Iran. It’s shameful that the UNHRC maintains a permanent inquisition into Israel composed of openly antisemitic jurists but runs for cover on Iran.”
B'nai Brith's statement points out that a request for a special session "needs the approval by a majority of the Council after being proposed by a third of the 47 member states of the Council. Canada is not a member state, but it could support and even lead an initiative for a special session on Iran.
“There is broad support from the Canadian public for even more stringent measures against Iran,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith Canada’s League for Human Rights “The rogue regime has enjoyed kid-glove treatment as it and its proxies have repeatedly flouted international law. It’s more than appropriate for Canada to call for a special UNHRC session.”
Mostyn said that “earlier this week, Canada announced sanctions on an additional 34 Iranians and Iranian organizations, but the most effective step would be to proscribe the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in its entirety as a terrorist entity as the Americans have. There have been 34 special sessions since the Council formation in 2006, nine of them on Israel, none on Iran. That needs to change."
B'nai Brith "wonders why there has yet to be a proposed resolution, urgent debate, or inquiry at the UNHRC on behalf of the courageous women of Iran."
The organization proposed six measures for Canadian parliamentarians to support:
• "Calling on the UNHRC to hold a special session with an emphasis on misogyny and the repression of women’s rights in Iran."
• "Listing the IRGC in its entirety as a terrorist entity."
• "Joining the families of the victims of flight PS 752 in their referral of the shooting down of flight PS 752 to the International Criminal Court by making Canada’s own referral to the Court.
• "Referring Iran to the International Civil Aviation Organization for its violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation by its shooting down of flight PS 752."
• "Listing under Canadian sanction regimes all those Iranians not already listed for whom there are Interpol red notices for their involvement in the 1994 AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires that saw 85 persons killed."
• "Taking Iran to the International Court of Justice for violation of the Genocide Convention for 'direct and public incitement to commit genocide,' in light of Iran's consistent venomous, anti-Israel rhetoric."
