B'nai Brith Canada has submitted proposed measures to avoid a repeat of the scandal in which anti-Israel activist Laith Marouf received $133,000 in federal funding to develop an anti-racism strategy for Canadian broadcasting.
The federal government has not been able to get the money back.
Marouf, who was prominent in pro-Palestinian activities at Concordia University 20 years ago, was found to have posted antisemitic, anti-Western and anti-francophone sentiments on social media.
B'nai Brith submitted its proposals to the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.
“Obviously, in retrospect, Laith Marouf never should have received funding from the government in the first place,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Thorough due diligence would have shown that his hate warranted condemnation, not dollars. We expect the government to ensure those receiving grants adhere to its anti-racism policies. Our recommendations provide guidance to the government on the need to alert the public promptly should future serious violations occur. It will also allow for the recuperation of funds and suggests barring the violating recipient from receiving future tax dollars. We are confident our recommendations will enhance accountability and prevent future unacceptable scenarios.”
B'nai Brith's submission says the delayed reaction of the federal government, "upon discovering that Marouf was a problematic recipient of federal funding, coupled with the notion that Marouf’s very public and overtly offensive public disseminations went unnoticed by the Department of Canadian Heritage, has left Jewish and other vulnerable Canadians both dejected and bewildered.
"They were left to ponder how a ministry of the federal government, one designed to promote an appreciation for the multicultural identity and pluralistic values of Canadian society, could have funded and endorsed a program that utilized Laith Marouf’s perverse conceptualization of anti-racism. There has occurred a resultant loss of trust in the federal government to properly disperse public funds in a manner that will promote Canadian ethics and values and that will not further compromise the precarious position of Canada’s Jewish and other targeted cohorts."
B'nai Brith added that it is nevertheless encouraged that '"the proposed implementation of a contract for future grantees is encouraging."
The organization is proposing that the Department of Canadian Heritage:
• "Agree to make public, through a proactive public disclosure, future breaches of the proposed anti-racism and anti-hate agreement as they become aware of them."
• "Include a requirement in the proposed anti-racism and anti-hate agreement that a grantee who is found to have breached the agreement will be required to pay back the entirety of the funds granted to them, regardless of whether the funds have already been spent."
• "Include the following requirement in the proposed anti-racism and anti-hate agreement: That a grantee and the individual responsible for the violation will be barred from applying for future funding from the Department."
The organization said these recommendations "will help the Department of Canadian Heritage regain the trust of Canada’s Jewish and other minority cohorts that were negatively impacted by the Laith Marouf scandal."
