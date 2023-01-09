B'nai Brith Canada halted a lawsuit against the federal government regarding it not classifying the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a whole as a terrorist entity, as demanded in a 2018 House of Commons motion.
The organization's suit was halted because "the government, on Oct. 7, 2022, belatedly responded to the House of Commons motion by listing the IRGC leaders and senior members as a terrorist entity under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, as outlined by [Deputy Prime Minister] Chrystia Freeland," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada. "While this is an important development, it points to the need for immediate criminal sanctions against top IRGC regime officials already classified by the government through its recently announced immigration parameters.”
A B'nai Brith statement points out that "in a CBC article dated Oct. 7, 2022, Freeland was quoted as saying: "The IRGC is a terrorist organization. Today, by listing the IRGC under (Canadian immigration legislation) and indeed by listing the broader leadership of the Iranian regime, we are formally recognizing that fact and acting accordingly."
Mostyn said the IRGC is a "proven destructive entity that terrorizes Jews, Israelis, Canadians, Iranians and so many others worldwide.
"Iran is the number one exporter of terrorism on the planet. The government's recent public recognition of IRGC terrorism is a significant step in the right direction. However, a more broad and legally consistent approach is necessary, one that requires criminal sanctions to match."
Mostyn and B'nai Brith Senior Legal Counsel David Matas say there must be criminal sanctions against IRGC leaders.
"Criminal sanctions are highly important," Matas said. "Not everyone in the IRGC needs to be treated as a terrorist but, certainly, the government must take concrete and consistent action against the leaders."
B'nai Brith points out that the IRGC is "responsible for numerous terrorist acts against civilians, including the downing of Flight PS 752, in which 176 innocent people were murdered.
"The 176 included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents. Other terrorist acts with IRGC involvement include the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community centre in Argentina, which killed 85 people and injured over 300, and a 2012 bombing of a Bulgarian bus carrying Israeli tourists, killing five of them and the Bulgarian bus driver, and injuring 32. The IRGC also is the leading state‑sponsor of terrorism; it provides ongoing support to Hamas and Hezbollah, both designated terrorist entities in Canada and elsewhere.
"The United Kingdom is reportedly preparing to formally declare the IRGC as a terrorist organization. The legal change would mean it becomes a criminal offence in the UK to belong to the group or support its activities."
