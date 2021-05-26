B'nai Brith Canada's Harvey Levine passes away

Harvey Levine, regional director of B’nai Brith Canada in Quebec, a longtime CSL resident and the brother of former councillor Allan Levine, passed away Saturday after a battle with cancer in his 72nd year.
Levine began his career in graphic design and with boundless optimism, passion and vision went on to distinguish himself in the Canadian pharmaceutical industry and then in a second career in community service.“Harvey was passionate in his love for the Jewish community and for Israel,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “For decades, during the Chanukah holiday, Harvey was always so proud to lead a group of volunteers, including the teenagers who represent the next generation, to the hospital – going room to room and bringing a little sunshine to those who were going through serious health challenges....He was a mensch through and through.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said Levine “was a best friend to our city, speaking up against anti-Semitism and intolerance as well as ensuring affordable housing for our seniors in our city. He was respected by all as a kind caring person always ready to serve his community with passion.”
Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said that as Quebec Regional Director of B’nai Brith Canada, “we worked together on many files and he was a kind and erudite and determined man who cared deeply about his community. My deepest sympathies to Doreen and his whole family.”
D’Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum saluted Levine as a “stalwart for equal access to justice and freedom for all. He was also a friend and colleague.”
Councillor Mike Cohen remembered Levine as “an extraordinary individual whom I am proud to say I had a very close relationship with, notably via his role with B’nai Brith.I knew Harvey’s illness had worsened which is why I nominated him for the award last winter for our Volunteer Night. It meant a lot to him and I am so grateful he was able to be part of it and experience that well-deserved moment.”
