B'nai Brith Canada's League For Human Rights has sent a letter to all Canadian MPs and Senators urging them to demand reform of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
"Recently Canada joined 92 other nations in suspending Russia from the UNHRC," the letter from League National Director Marvin Rotrand points out. "The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) spoke clearly."
The letter adds that B’nai Brith Canada has long called for an overhaul of the UNHRC, and that suspending Russia is not sufficient to meet that goal.
"Many of the 47 members of the UNHRC do not meet the litmus test for respect of democracy and human rights. The rules for election to the UNHRC have facilitated the accession of some of the worst human rights abusers to this body, providing them a podium to prevent investigations into genocide and grave human rights abuses in their own regions."
As well, "the agenda of the UNHRC reflects the philosophy of the totalitarian states that comprise too large a part of the institution’s membership. This has led to an obsession with attacking Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East and the world’s only Jewish state.
"In fact, Israel has been censured by the UNHRC more often than all other states combined, reflecting the composition and political agenda of UNHRC members where the vote of countries like Eritrea, Libya, Cuba, Somalia, Qatar, Venezuela, and others overwhelms that of the democratic states that sit on the body."
Rotrand pointed out the UNHRC adopted a resolution in May 2021 calling for an international commission of inquiry into what it claims is Israel's abuses of international human rights law in the Palestinian areas over time, in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict at that time.
"The mandate and composition of the commission flies in the face of all standards of neutrality, objectivity, and non-partisanship," Rotrand wrote. "The mandate is open ended and, given a long list of anti-Israel statements already made by the recently appointed Chair of this Commission of Inquiry, Navi Pillay, who for years has made no attempt to hide her bias, one can imagine in advance what sort of report will ensue. In fact, Israel has publicly refused any interaction with the commission, citing many of Pillay's statements made even weeks before her selection as Chair which could as easily have been issued by the terror group Hamas."
Rotrand wrote that Pillay's statements are the reason for the League For Human Rights' letter.
"We are seeking the active participation of Canadian parliamentarians to demand change at the UNHRC and to revisit the mandate given to the Commission of Inquiry while reformulating who sits on the panel."
Rotrand wrote that the UNHRC situation "has become even more surreal in the past weeks with the UNHRC naming of Francesca Albanese as Special Rapporteur on Palestine.
"In 2021 Albanese moderated an event titled 'Israeli Apartheid Exposed.' In past interviews, Albanese had admitted that she had hesitated to take on a project about Palestinian refugees as her deeply held personal views could compromise her objectivity. Yet she declared no conflict in accepting the Special Rapporteur position.Would you want to be investigated and have to plead before officials who have already publicly condemned you and said that you were guilty?"
B'nai Brith Canada is asking Parliament to support:
• "A reorientation of the UNHRC’s election process. Member states need to respect democracy and the rule of law. Human rights abusers should never be members and there needs to be a simple process in place to suspend states that do not fulfill obligations to protect human rights."
• "That Parliament adopt a motion calling for the revocation of the mandate that created the Commission of Inquiry and demand that the Chair and members be replaced."
Rotrand pointed out that the International Legal Forum produced a document called Fixed Inquiry: The Biased UN Commission Against Israel "endorsed by B’nai Brith Canada and dozens of other well-known organizations active in Europe and North America," including Canada's CIJA. The report can be seen at https://www.ilfngo.org/_files/ugd/3445b6_16b0eb66521a4a4491667df768a8a1f1.pdf
"We ask the Members of Parliament to denounce Navi Pillay and call her removal as part of an effort to reform the UNHRC," Rotrand's letter to Parliamentarians concludes. "B’nai Brith is available to meet with you to discuss the growing movement to have Navi Pillay removed."
