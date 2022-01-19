B'nai Brith Canada outraged at planned protests to free terrorist murderers

B'nai Brith Canada expressed outrage Wednesday that protests will be held at the Israeli consulate at Westmount Square 1 p.m. Sunday, as well as in Vancouver, to call for the release of terrorists who murdered Jews.
The organization, which reported both rallies to police, is especially concerned that the protests are taking place just over a week after Malik Faisal Akram held four people hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Akram was calling for the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a viciously anti-Semitic Pakistani - jailed for murder - known as "Lady al-Qaeda." The hostages escaped and Akram was killed.
The protesters in Montreal this week are calling for the release of Ahmad Sa’adat, General-Secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), "a designated terrorist entity in Canada [who] is serving a 30-year sentence in Israeli jail for ordering numerous terrorist attacks, including suicide bombings and the assassination of the Israeli Tourism Minister in 2001," says B'nai Brith. "Sa’adat is so notorious that he was originally arrested and tried by the Palestinian Authority, not Israel."
The protest in Montreal is also calling for the release of Nasser Abu Hamid, "who is serving multiple life sentences for murdering nine Israelis during the First Intifada, before being released from prison as part of the Oslo Accords, and murdering a further seven after that.
“These organized events are a deliberate and callous attempt to foster hate towards the Jewish community by glorifying bloodthirsty and brutal murderers,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Many members of our community no longer feel safe in our synagogues, and these rallies may undermine a sense of security on the streets of our cities as well.
“Murdering Jews is a crime, and those who do so deserve to rot in jail. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is antisemitism, plain and simple.”
