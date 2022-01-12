B'nai Brith Canada has sent a letter to Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra calling for measures affecting Iran's aviation in light of its government's refusal to pay reparations to the families of victims of a flight that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down in early 2020.
"We are today formally requesting that you discuss our demand in Cabinet with a view to Canada taking the necessary steps to ensuring the ultimate grounding of Iranian aviation," the letter says. "The time for diplomatic engagement is long past. Iran is a rogue state. It flaunts the world community and represents a danger that could destabilize the Middle East and could foster global terrorism. A united response by the world community is required."
The letter specifically asks that:
• "Canada collaborate with international partners, including the International Civil Aviation Organization, to limit Iranian air carriers’ ability to transport passengers until an independent inquiry be conducted and reparations paid to the families of the victims."
• The "cancellation of international flights to Iran and refusing to permit flights originating in Iran to service airports elsewhere."
• "An embargo on the sale of civilian aircraft and aircraft parts to service Iranian aviation."
"These measures are aimed at obtaining an independent inquiry into the shooting down of PS 752 and obtaining reparations for the families of the victims," Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B'nai Brith's League of Human Rights, told The Suburban.
The letter from B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn and Rotrand points out that the second anniversary has passed "of the wanton shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS 752 by the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
"Of the 176 people killed, 138 had ties to Canada. Fifty-five were Canadian citizens, 30 were permanent residents, many of the others were students at Canadian universities."
The letter adds that "from day one Iran has obfuscated, endeavouring initially to deny it shot down the unarmed civilian passenger flight, showing nothing but callousness disregard to the families of the victims by refusing to accept responsibility by paying reparation and most recently snubbing the International Coordination and Response Group comprised of Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, and the United Kingdom in its efforts to negotiate reparation for the families of the victim.
"Last week Global Affairs Canada issued a statement that the Group had concluded that discussions were at a dead end and that the four countries comprising the group would pursue Iran under international law. That is why we write today....We are a voice of the Jewish community to combat antisemitism. But we stand with all communities to fight hate and injustice."
Mostyn and Rotrand wrote that B'nai Brith Canada has "worked closely with the Iranian Canadian community and with the organizations of that community here in Canada. The community is encouraged by the recent news that an Ontario court awarded $107 million, plus interest, to the families of six people who died in the downing PS 752. The decision was issued by Justice Edward Belobaba of Ontario's Superior Court of Justice. He ruled in May that the destruction of the commercial plane shortly after takeoff in Tehran was an intentional act of terrorism.
"Iran has deemed to ignore and belittle the judgment."
The letter says B'nai Brith's call to ground Iranian aviation "is supported by Hamed Esmaeilion, President of the Association of Families of Flight PS752 and Reza Banai, President of Justice 88, two organizations with large followings in the Iranian Canadian community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.