B'nai Brith Canada has been calling on the federal government in the past month to dismiss Iran's International Civil Aviation Organization representative in Montreal, Farhad Parvaresh.
The organization's request was in a Dec. 13 letter sent to Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and copied to Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.
B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn urged that Paravresh "be declared 'persona non grata because of his callous disregard for global security and his endangerment of Canada’s national security through his association with a fundamentalist designated terror group (the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).”
Mostyn added that Parvaresh lives and works in Montreal, and his "previous affiliations compromise the safety of innocent Canadian, Iranian, and other civilians around the world.
“Prior to his appointment at the ICAO, Parvaresh was the Chairman and President of Iran Air from 2009 to 2017. While he was serving in this role, on May 23, 2013, Parvaresh was designated [by the U.S. government] for having engaged in proliferation-related activities.”
Mostyn said "it is suspected that Parvaresh, through his position as head of Iran Air, was actively recruited to enable the nefarious actions of members of the Quds Force by furnishing them with the requisite air transportation infrastructure they required to complete their missions abroad.” Canada designated the Quds Force as a terrorist organization on Dec. 17, 2012.
“Parvaresh, due to his position at the ICAO, is currently free to reside in Montreal and to unimpededly travel throughout Canada as he desires,” Mostyn said. “A known collaborator with an increasingly hostile regime and designated terrorist group freely traversing Canada’s borders, while enjoying diplomatic protection, significantly delegitimizes the credibility of Canada’s security apparatus and endangers Canadian citizens. Allowing Parvaresh to remain in Canada not only presents a threat to our nation’s national security, as the Iranian regime has demonstrated a will to continue to intensify the measures it uses both domestically and abroad to retain control over the country, but amounts to complacent acceptance of the deterioration of human rights internationally.”
CBC has reported that Parvaresh denies the allegations.
