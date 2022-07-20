B'nai Brith Canada is calling on all Canadian provinces to adhere to the definition of antisemitism as stated by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, in light of New Zealand's recent IHRA membership.
The addition of New Zealand "grows the number of full and observer member countries to 45," said a B'nai Brith statement, which also points out that "in a statement released to mark the occasion, New Zealand indicated that the objectives of IHRA strongly align with its own commitment to combating antisemitism."
The country's statement says, "in becoming an Observer of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, we reiterate our commitment to promoting education, remembrance and research on the Holocaust to counter the influence of denial and distortion, hate speech and incitement to violence and hatred."
Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights, stated that the “growth of IHRA membership with New Zealand's inclusion strengthens the fight against antisemitism and in support of the right of the Jewish people to self-determination.
“Australia’s adoption of the IHRA definition, the Philippines' embrace of the definition, and Canada’s own commitment last October to better implement the definition across the whole of government, also show the IHRA is moving from strength to strength."
B’nai Brith is calling on "all the provinces of Canada to adhere to the IHRA definition, as New Zealand and many U.S. states have done. [As] Ontario has done so by Order in Council and Quebec has affirmed its support via a statement in the National Assembly, B’nai Brith believes its timely for other Canadian provinces to do the same."
“We're encouraged to see more countries as well as American states rapidly adopting and implementing IHRA and they serve as an example to us here in Canada,” stated Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith’s Chief Executive Officer. “Nebraska recently became the 27th American state to join IHRA in the fight against antisemitism and Holocaust denial and distortion. We invite all our Canadian provinces to do the same."
