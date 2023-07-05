B'nai Brith calls for antisemitism discussion at provincial meet

B'nai Brith Canada is hoping the 13 provincial and territorial premiers will discuss, at an upcoming conference, the issue of surging antisemitism throughout Canada.
The premiers are meeting from July 10 to 12 in Winnipeg for the Council of the Federation. B’nai Brith Canada has written Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, who is hosting the gathering, "to inform her that our 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents recorded 2,769 incidents across Canada. The results were the second-highest total registered since B'nai Brith began auditing in 1982.
“In 2012, B’nai Brith recorded 1,345 antisemitic incidents,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “Our latest audit shows a 106 percent increase in incidents over the report from just a decade ago. There has been an alarming increase in hate that targets Jews. It is important that the provinces work together to blunt growing Jew hatred.”
The organization also pointed out that Manitoba "spent much of 2022 addressing antisemitism and adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. Incidents targeting Jews in Manitoba dropped from 223 to 51, the best result of any province or territory in Canada."
Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights said that “clearly, adopting the IHRA definition when disseminated to elected officials and law enforcement plays a key role in combating antisemitism.
“Six provinces have adopted the IHRA definition, and we are seeking a public commitment at this meeting from all 13 provinces and territories that they will do so.”
Quebec has not done so yet, despite previous plans to do so.
B’nai Brith is also asking the Council of the Federation to "ensure that every provincial and territorial Education Ministry examines Ontario’s new elementary school curriculum, which introduces mandatory, age-appropriate Holocaust education in Grade 6.
"An Ontario survey found a large percentage of its high school graduates were unsure the Holocaust had ever happened or thought it had been exaggerated. These students were often susceptible to online misinformation and disinformation that fosters hate."
