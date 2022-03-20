Blue line extension is on

The $6.4 billion blue line metro extension in Montreal’s east end has taken another step towards fruition, with Quebec City announcing $1.2 billion in cash for the STM project.
This, following decades of dreams and promises of an extension to serve what has long been arguably the island of Montreal's most underserved densely populated area in terms of public transit – in 2018 the Couillard government confirmed it would happen at a price tag of $3.9 billion and be completed by 2026. Since then, changes including the city backing off on some expropriations and plans for a second exit, revising some plans for access and facilities.
The five-station six-kilometre extension along Jean Talon St. east at Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire, Langelier and dipping a block south to Bélanger at Galeries d’Anjou (and a second exit east of highway 25) is now slated for completion in 2029 with Quebec bearing most of the cost, along with $1.3 billion from the federal government.
The extension would allow commuters to travel from Snowdon terminal in the west near Décarie to Galeries d’Anjou abutting Highway 25, with an estimated 25,000 users expected to use the extension from Saint-Michel during rush hour. The plan also includes a link with the SRB Pie-IX rapid bus project for which a pedestrian tunnel is being completed, and the eventual REM de l’est, with the city pledging to develop housing projects around the stations.
The enthusiastic announcement by three levels of government comes some six months before a provincial election, and days after the REM de l’est environmental impact review has been put on hold. The city is demanding changes to and more of a say in the $12 billion Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec - Infra project, and citizens and business groups agree that the design needs revision, with harsh criticism of portions of the elevated light rail project through the heart of some east end and downtown neighborhoods.
CDPQ Infra has Produced some revised designs as it holds off presenting the project to a BAPE review until all partners agree on what can actually be submitted. Some critics however, including planners and architects, as well as numerous citizens’ groups across the island maintain that the project’s impact cleaving the city in certain neighborhoods is comparable to that of the Métropolitain highway.
"We expect CDPQ Infra to do its homework,” Plante said in a statement last week, adding the city does not have a bottomless purse for all the infrastructure work and maintenance required for the project. Quebec meanwhile has expressed openness to more support for the city's end, and Premier François Legault stated clearly that the project must have the support of Montreal’s mayor. The official opposition at city hall meanwhile, accuses the Plante administration of dithering on the project and putting it on “life support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.