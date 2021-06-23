A Bloc Quebecois motion recognizing Quebec as a nation with French as its official language and having a right to make its own constitutional changes was adopted by the House of Commons by a vote of 281-2. Two Independent MPs voted no while 16 Tories, 29 Liberals, five New Democrats and Green Party MP Elizabeth May abstained.
As part of the Legault government’s proposed Bill 96, Quebec wants to amend the constitution to declare Quebec a nation and officially French. “I believe that this motion is purely symbolic in that it only asks this House to acknowledge what Quebec intends to do as opposed to the House agreeing to anything substantive,” Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather said. “I also understand why this may be unclear to Canadians, especially official language minority communities and in particular English-speaking Quebecers.”
Housefather abstained along with several local MPs, including St. Laurent’s Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Vaudreuil—Soulanges’ Peter Schiefke, Lac Saint Louis’ Francis Scarpaleggia, Pierrefonds-Dollard’s Sameer Zuberi, Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle’s Anju Dhillon, Vimy’s Annie Koutrakis and Saint-Léonard—Saint-Michel’s Patricia Lattanzio.
Housefather has pointed out Section 45 of the 1982 Constitution Act says “any province can pass a law in its provincial legislature to amend its constitution.” The motion “asks the House to recognize that Section 45 of the Constitution Act of 1982 allows Quebec and other provinces to unilaterally modify their own provincial constitutions.... Section 45 is subject to Section 41. Section 41 references Section 43 (b) which states very clearly that any amendment that relates to the use of the English or French language within a province also requires the approval of the House of Commons and Senate. No amendment to the constitution of a province made under Section 45 can have any legal effect on the Constitution of Canada.”
Housefather also expressed his opposition to the Notwithstanding clause.
“I do not believe it should be part of the Charter.... To allow legislatures to place unreasonable limits on rights and putting laws outside the review of the judicial branch of government is not something I can ever support.”
