Brice Dossa, a 44-year-old Black man, is suing the SPVM in Superior Court for $125,000 following an incident late last year in which he was handcuffed trying to access his own car at Marché Centrale.
Dossa was temporarily detained at the time on suspicion of vehicle theft. The incident was captured on video and became viral. He is arguing that the officers abused their authority, engaged in racial profiling, had no evidence his Honda CRV SUV was stolen and that he was not its owner.
The SPVM closed the investigation last November, but then tweeted "the SPVM has opened an administrative investigation with official authorities to shed light on last Thursday’s event. We are sensitive to the upheaval and the emotion experienced by the citizen as well as to the reactions aroused by the event.”
Dossa came forward after the incident and said it left him humiliated and afraid of police. The video shows the Black man angrily saying he was mistreated, and asking if he was detained because he is Black. The officers deny this is the case.
“Are you injured, you’re not injured,” an officer says in the video.
“It hurts me!” the detained man says. “Uncuff me this second! This shows a lack of respect! Uncuff me, I’m in pain!"
The SPVM said at the time that "two expert motor vehicle theft investigators noticed a Honda CRV SUV parked in a mall parking lot. The unoccupied vehicle showed typical and obvious attempted theft marks on one of the locks (damage)." At one point, the officers could not find the keys to open the handcuffs.
The defendants are the City of Montreal, SPVM, and officers Simon Thibault-Pelletier and Simon Bolduc.
