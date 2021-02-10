Black History Month is opportunity for educators

Black History Month activities at the English Montreal School Board are expected to take on more significance given the recent history of race-related events.
The EMSB adopted a formal resolution to formally recognize Black History Month, with chair Joe Ortona saying “There were a number of events that occurred that make us seriously reflect on issues of race. These tragedies spark outrage all over the world. We are witnessing a coming together of people to denounce racial injustice, and we wanted to show our commitment by voting on and passing a resolution.”
The board is seizing the opportunity for schools to teach students about pride in heritage and identity. Usual BHM activities are going virtual because of pandemic restrictions, with presentations planned from Youth Stars, Fatima Wilson and her Steelpan Band, the Black Theatre Workshop and more, with special activities lead by EMSB’s Spiritual and Community Animators Services (SCAS).
The SCAS is also creating a presentation for its animators to use during February, and for teachers to use recorded versions all year long. It’s an entry point into a conversation about Black history, with students engaging in stories and videos about Black Canadians, through the lens of character strengths, and take part in activities that encourage reflection on identity and representation.
The SCAS invited Montreal historian Dr. Dorothy Williams to help them fill the gaps in knowledge and programs in relation to Black history and community, “so we can continue to work towards programming that is relevant and meeting the needs of our students and community,” said SCAS consultant Danika Swanson. “We are using precious take-aways from the workshop to facilitate discussion, increase knowledge and comfort level to encourage conversations in classroom about language, identity, heritage and diversity. It’s important to create a space for difficult conversations where people can talk, make mistakes and learn together – about ourselves and each other.”
That was helpful to approach the subject matter: “Not just what we're talking about but how we're talking about it. Conversations are happening more now as a lot has happened in the last year and heightened the need… The Black Lives Matter movement, the killing of George Floyd, as we link it to the greater awareness of historical and systemic racism and injustices.”
“The challenge of having these conversations is that we don't have a common language to talk about race in Canada, so it's already difficult. We don't always use the same words. So we have to approach these conversations from a place of learning and curiosity.”
Swanson says she is looking into acquiring Dr. Williams’ turnkey Black History teaching kits for Social Science/History or ERC Teachers. The teacher’s resource combats the misnomer that Blacks are relative newcomers to the "safe haven" of Canada, and its integrated lessons and activities reveal the history of Black Canadians from the early days of exploration up to the postmodern era. While there is no indication of widespread adoption of them at the EMSB, The Suburban has learned that some individual schools and teachers have already ordered the kits for their classrooms.
