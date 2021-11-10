BizNDG is launching its third crowdfunding campaign for fall 2021 to help participating businesses on Sherbrooke, Monkland, Somerled and Fielding, Saint-Jacques and Upper-Lachine.
Consumers will be able to purchase vouchers until November 26 during the #J’achèteNDG campaign to get valuable discounts while supporting local businesses. When you buy one or more vouchers of $20 and choose the business in which you want to use them, another $10 will be automatically applied so you will have $30 to spend at the business you choose. “With this initiative, NDG merchants expect to get a boost and a vote of consumer confidence," said Evelyne Shannon Drouin, owner of Evelyne boutique and chairman of BizNDG, a non-profit group that aims to promote commercial activities in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
#J’achèteNDG will generate a total of $ 150,000 in direct income for participating businesses. To do this, BizNDG hopes to double the number of vouchers sold during the last edition of the campaign. This means that 5,000 vouchers are now available to consumers in the targeted territory for restaurants, cafés, jewelry stores, clothing boutiques and more.
The crowdfunding campaign is possible thanks to funding from the Federation of Quebec Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) in collaboration with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). The Caisse Desjardins des Versants du Mont Royal will donate $1 to Le Dépôt for each voucher purchased.
To participate, visit https://laruchequebec.com/jachetendg
