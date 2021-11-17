D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum is urging Quebecers to sign a petition calling on the CAQ government to "safeguard the right of access to health and social services in English."
The MNA will be depositing the petition at the National Assembly in mid-December. The petition is at www.assnat.qc.ca/en/exprimez-votre-opinion/petition/Petition-9347/index.html. The signing deadline is Dec. 8. As of Wednesday morning, there were 576 signatures.
In a letter to the community, Birnbaum wrote that the petition "calls on the CAQ government to restore the full role of the Provincial Committee for the Provision of Health Services and Social services in the English Language.
"The identification and maintenance of those vital services is threatened by recent actions taken and statements made by this government. Access to health and social services in English is a basic right that has been respected for over 35 years by successive Quebec Premiers and their governments. Let’s ensure that it remains so."
The petition says that:
• "Access to health and social services is a fundamental right."
• "This right to such services in English, as identified in access programs reviewed by the Provincial Committee and approved by the minister, is assured by the Act respecting Health and Social Services (the Act) and includes the recognition of bilingual institutions under the Charter of the French Language."
• "For the last 35 years, eight Premiers of Quebec have safeguarded this social contract to ensure access to services in English as well as the Provincial Committee mandated to monitor and make recommendations for modifications to assure this access."
• "The [current] government is disbanding this committee, undermining independent community input and oversight — contrary to access assured by section 348 of the Act and section 76 of Bill 10 — without consultation and without consideration of the Provincial Committee’s recommendations regarding the access programs submitted to update the 10-year-old pre-Bill 10 programs."
• "The committee regulation amendments undermine the committee’s independence, community connection and credibility – and replaces its members by others identified and selected by government bureaucrats, while obstructing community consultation and communication."
The petition demands that the Quebec government "re-affirm immediately the mandate, independence, connection to the community, and modalities of the Provincial Committee on the dispensing of health and social services in the English language to secure the right to health and social services in English and thus, respect the social contract."
