The eighth annual D’Arcy McGee-National Assembly Citizenship Medals competition for "outstanding achievement in community involvement” will take place June 20, 2022, and the public is now being invited to submit nominations for three potential recipients, MNA David Birnbaum announced.
"The winners, to be recognized for a single initiative or a long-standing commitment, will be chosen by a jury composed of three former D’Arcy McGee medal winners," says a statement from Birnbaum's office.
Last year's recipients were David Lisbona, founder of CSL Grocery Deliver; Sima Paris, founder of The Friendship Circle and MultiCaf.
“I’m really proud to have established this medal program, which allows riding residents to celebrate the contributions of individuals who have helped enrich our lives and strengthen our community,” Birnbaum said.
The ultimately successful nominees "will have touched and enriched the lives of riding residents and possibly, had a positive impact beyond the riding.
"The nominees’ dedication to community engagement will have been most substantially, but not necessarily exclusively, exercised in a volunteer capacity. Nominees do not necessarily have to reside in the riding. All nominations must be submitted, and signed by a riding resident or by an organization or group situated in and/or serving the riding. The nomination will include a short biography of the nominee, brief description of achievements, the names of any organizations involved/ enriched by the achievements and at least one supporting letter or document that might be helpful in the selection.... Every effort will be made in the selections to reflect the diversity within the riding, the contributions of women, young people and seniors."
The deadline for submissions to the D’Arcy McGee office, at 5800 Cavendish Boul., suite 403, Cote St. Luc, QC, H4W 2T5) or by e-mail, david.birnbaum.dmg@assnat.qc.ca, is Friday, May 13, 2022 at 3 p.m.
For more information and to get the entry form to submit a nomination, call (514) 488-7028 or email david.birnbaum.dmg@assnat.qc.ca
