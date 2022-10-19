bioMérieux in St. Laurent celebrates 30 years in Canada

bioMérieux, the France-based global leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, held a ceremony at its Borough of St. Laurent offices Oct. 12 to celebrate its 30 years in Canada.
The company was founded in 1963, and its Canadian office grew from three employees in 1992 to 80 employees across Canada. The Suburban was shown some of the company's innovative equipment, including the BIOFIRE FILMARRAY system which delivers rapid results for many pathogens, including COVID. One hundred and thirty-two units have been installed in Canadian hospitals.
During the event, a commemorative 30th anniversary plaque was unveiled. On hand were Alexandre Mérieux, Chairman and CEO of the French company, global executives, and Canadian employees, as well as St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos, St. Laurent MNA Marwah Rizqy, St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa and Montreal Opposition leader and St. Laurent city councillor Aref Salem.
Julie Emond, Vice-President and General Manager for bioMérieux in Canada, said that “thanks to the dedication of our employees, bioMérieux has become a key partner in improving public health in Canada. I am honoured to help the Canadian team keep moving forward and innovating every day. I am convinced that the next 30 years have great things in store for us."
Rizqy, who earlier this year with Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation awarded the company's Canadian employees with the National Assembly Medal "for their distinguished commitment during the COVID-19 pandemic," said bioMérieux's 30th anniversary "represents 30 years of innovation, excellence, and achievement here in St. Laurent.
"These great accomplishments were made possible by a dedicated team whose expertise is undeniable," Rizqy added. "Congratulations on your journey thus far and I wish you a successful future as a pillar of public health. I am proud to see you shine in St. Laurent and around the world."
Lambropoulos said, "we are lucky to have you among the companies in St. Laurent. I wish you much success in your future projects."
DeSousa said Quebec, and "more particularly Saint-Laurent, is a North American hub for life sciences.
"St. Laurent is proud to count on innovative companies in this field like bioMérieux. The borough is strategically located in proximity to the airport as well to air, maritime and road networks that will be soon reinforced with the implementation of five REM stations. Happy anniversary to bioMérieux Canada, wishing you much success in St. Laurent for many years to come."
