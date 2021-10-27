Bill combats sexual violence in schools

School is sometimes the only safe place for a victim of sexual violence. But it is also sometimes the worst place for them says Sherbrooke MNA Christine Labrie, who tabled a bill in the assembly that would require all educational institutions, youth or adult, private or public, to adopt a policy to prevent and combat sexual violence.
Currently, only higher education institutions need to adopt such a policy. However she says, citing the Institut national de santé publique du Québec, more than half of the victims of sexual offenses recorded by police departments are minors.
“The forms of sexual violence that young people can experience are numerous: sexual abuse at home, intimate photo shared by classmates, violence related to sexuality or identity, etc.” says the education critic for Québec solidaire. “Workers in schools must be better equipped, not only to intervene when situations occur in a school context, but also to welcome the disclosure of a young person who is experiencing a situation of sexual violence at home or in another environment.”
“We must better protect our young people, the consequences of sexual violence at a young age can have serious impacts throughout the lives of victims, these are traumas that must be avoided at all costs and dealt with in the best way when they do occur despite everything,” adds QS spokesperson Manon Massé.
Labrie and Massé announced the bill with young activists, who called on Premier François Legault and Education Minister Jean-François Roberge “to believe us, to listen to us and to protect us by adopting the bill which will have an impact for all young people. of Quebec and the generations to come…Sexual violence should not happen and has no place in schools because a young person who experiences it can be forced to drop out of school and will be affected, broken for the rest of their life."
“School must be a safe place for students,” added Labrie. “They must be able to confide in it and get help quickly.”
