Bill 96, Quebec's new language law, will remain as is and will not be softened despite calls to do so from English community groups and many business people in the province, Language Minister Jean-François Roberge indicated.
"The bill will stand, of course," he said Tuesday at the National Assembly. "It's important to implement Bill 96."
Roberge claimed, as has the CAQ, that the French language is in danger and that its alleged decline has to be halted and reversed.
Roberge, the former Education Minister, was appointed Language Minister after the recent election, succeeding Simon Jolin-Barrette, under whom Bill 96 was conceived. Some believed that Roberge's appointment indicated that Bill 96 would be softened.
