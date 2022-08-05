A group of Quebec lawyers are challenging a provision of the newly passed language law Bill 96 that requires the translation of all legal documents from companies and groups into French.The lawyers, who are calling for an injunction, are arguing that there are an insufficient number of firms authorized to translate legal documents, and that those translations are more costly.
Lawyer Douglas Mitchell, who is spearheading the case, told the media that the Bill 96 provision creates a legal hardship for non-francophone businesses.
Representatives of the Kahnawake Mohawk Council also oppose the Bill 96 provision.
"It doesn't resolve the issue for community members and organizations within the community that would have to file these translations," Council Chief Ietsenhaienhs Tonya Perron told the media.
According to media reports, Quebec government lawyers say English-majority provinces require translations of legal documents into English. A decision on the injunction request could come next week, reports also say.
