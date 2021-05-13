The Quebec government unveiled its proposed expansion of the province's language laws Thursday morning, in the form of Bill 96, "An Act Respecting French, the Official and Common Language of Quebec."
There will be consultations on the bill this fall.
Among the proposals is the expansion of Quebec's language law, Bill 101, to federally-chartered institutions like banks. This could potentially include English media websites, as the federal government's proposed Bill C-10 could conceivably, through the CRTC, cover and censor online Canadian media content.
Bill 101 will apply to businesses with 25 employees and more. A permit can be suspended or revoked for non-respect of the language law, and a provincial contract can be terminated as well. Unions would be in charge of protecting French-language rights.
The law is being proposed because of perceptions that the French language is declining in Quebec.
"It is obvious that we must do more and that there is an urgent need to act," Premier François Legault told a press conference Thursday morning. "Quebecers have a responsibility to continue the great history of our people who speak French in North America.... A distinct society is a plus for Montreal, for Quebec."
"The French language is our sole common and official language," said Simon Jolin-Barrette, Minister responsible for the French language. "It's in French that we interact, that we work, and that we learn...The French language is the soul of our nation and when it advances, all of Quebec becomes stronger.... All the rights of the English-speaking community will be respected. It's about protecting and promoting French."
Amongst the proposed changes, according to media reports:
• The creation of a French-language commissioner to monitor French-language instruction for immigrants and a new French-language provincial ministry.
• The Notwithstanding clause would be used to override rights in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
• Municipalities would have to adopt a motion to maintain their bilingual status and provide services in both official languages, if the population is no longer majority mother-tongue English. (Côte St. Luc, according to the 2016 census, is 40.7 percent English mother-tongue, even as 67 percent of the population declared English was their first official language spoken).
Côte St. Luc council had adopted a resolution opposing the removal of its and any other city's bilingual status irrespective of fluctuations in their populations.
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein was pleased, telling CJAD the "respect of the autonomy of municipalities is very important...it's good news, it's almost like we had a crystal ball."
Mayor William Steinberg said he is also pleased "Hampstead’s bilingual status is not touched.
Still, "as far as I know, Quebec is the only place in the world where a level of government needs permission to communicate with residents in their language."
• Ensuring there is a clear predominance of French on signage in commercial establishments, not just "sufficient predominance."
• Freezing the proportion of francophone students in CEGEPs, in light of a decline in students at French CEGEPs and an increase at English CEGEPs, at the 2019-20 level of 17.5 percent. Anglophone students must be prioritized.
• No added subsidies for post-secondary schools if French-speakers exceed a percentage of students.
• Requesting the insertion in the Canadian constitution the declaration that Quebec is a nation and its official and common language is French.
• The creation of an agency called Francisation Québec, and boosting the role of the Office Québécois de la langue Française.
• Declaring French is the standard language of post-secondary education.
• An obligation for students to pass a French test at English CEGEP to get diplomas. Those who attended English elementary and high schools would be exempt.
• Companies have to provide services, products and documents in French.
• A bilingualism requirement would be limited for judges.
• There is no Bonjour-Hi prohibition, but people can file a complaint if they are not served in French.
Ahead of the press conference, Liberal D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum told The Suburban that "for months, Jolin-Barrette has been floating divisive trial balloons on language policy. In the meantime, our Leader Dominique Anglade has put forth constructive, community-building strategies that will strengthen the French language while safeguarding essential access to services for our English-speaking communities. We understand that English-speaking Quebecers are allies, not adversaries in promoting French in Quebec. That said, I’m not optimistic that the CAQ shares our inclusive vision. We’ll be involved in every stage of the coming debate, and fighting for constructive, realistic and positive measures on language.”
Notably, the Liberals proposed the same CEGEP non-anglophone proportion freeze as the CAQ did Thursday.
Hampstead lawyer Harold Staviss, who with the late Côte St. Luc councillor Ruth Kovac has lobbied for more bilingual communications in conformity with the current language law, argues that French is not in jeopardy and questions limits on francophone attendance in CEGEPs.
"Francophone students are sending a loud and clear message to all the Quebec political parties that they want to learn English and it is very unfortunate indeed that the government is not listening to them," Stavis added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.