Bill 96 questions at NDG forum

CDN-NDG candidates were asked a host of questions ranging from transit to cleaning up the Falaise Saint-Jacques Thursday night, and as the NDG Community Council’s popular election forum series moved to NDG district, candidates were asked about the Quebec government’s language law reform, which will impact access to municipal services in languages other than French.
“What is your position on Bill 96,” they were asked. “Do you think Montreal should challenge this law?”
“In our borough we have people speaking over 100 languages” says Courage candidate Louise Kold-Taylor. “We are a very diverse borough and if Bill 96 is going to mean that people are not going to be able to get services, and because of that they can only be serviced in French, and if it means that people who work at the borough who potentially would help residents by speaking a language that they would understand would get in trouble for that, yes I would be against that.”
Ensemble Montreal’s Ashley Thornton said Montreal is recognized as a French city and she supports the need to promote and protect French in Montreal, “but, of course, we also have a rich history of diversity and an historically Anglophone community, which we need to protect and we need to support. As a local government, I think providing the services in the appropriate language to our residents is something that we're going to continue to do” she said, adding, “the current draft of Bill 96 is unacceptable, and it doesn't take into account the reality of our borough.”
Team CDN-NDG’s Dave Handelman agreed: “I don't think it takes in the reality of Montreal itself… It's a useless non-discussion, people who speak French will speak French and people who speak English will speak English… Let's make no mistake,” he added, “your city councillors are not going to stop Bill 96 if, if the powers that be want to initialize, it but I don't think any of us are interested in a French only city. Bilingualism, multilingual is so beautiful.”
Projet Montreal will not challenge Bill 96 and accepts that Montreal is a francophone city, said incumbent Peter McQueen. But he says, “we did argue for the maintaining of certain services like 311 services in English in our borough. I think a lot of people are trying to use Bill 96 type issues for political gain and I hear there's a question of principle there. But I would say be careful, we do not necessarily want more scrutiny by certain nationalist forces of what exactly goes on here in CDN-NDG. Every time I take out an English book from the Benny library, every time I get some service in English, and most borough employees are bilingual. I want to preserve that and I don't necessarily want more people screaming about language, being language hawks on either side, wither the nationalists or the extreme “angryphone” rights base. I just wanted to get by with decent services for older Anglophone residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.