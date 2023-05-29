A new addition to Quebec's Bill 96 was added to the Quebec Official Gazette, creating new concerns that new students will be discouraged from attending local colleges and CEGEPs.
The new rules requires, as of July 1, adult international students in continuing education technical programs to take French exit exams to graduate.
"The French knowledge requirements that a student must meet in order to be issued an Attestation of College Studies correspond, on the Échelle québécoise des niveaux de compétence en français des personnes immigrantes adultes, to level 7 in oral expression and comprehension and to level 4 in written expression and comprehension," says the Official Gazette entry. "The student shows that the French knowledge requirements provided are met by providing to the college-level educational institution a valid certificate of the results of a standardized test that reports those results. A student who has achieved the objectives of a program of study leading to the issue of an Attestation of College Studies in which all the courses are given in French is deemed to meet the French knowledge requirements."
Eli Moroz of TAV College in Côte des Neiges-NDG told CTV News that the school is "very scared to admit students right now for the fall semester...to have students register in the program and then have them go through two years of studies and then be faced with a situation where we can't give them their certificate."
