Several new provisions of Quebec's new language law, Bill 96, come into effect as of June 1, a year to the day after the law received royal assent.
The law has been subject to court challenges and withering criticism, including from school boards, municipalities and individuals.
The new provisions which come into effect Thursday include:
• Companies with between five and 49 employees have to publicly declare what percentage of their workers cannot communicate in French, in terms of verbal and writing ability. This will be published in a public business register. The OQLF will have authority over this list. Bill 96 calls for mandatory French compliance for companies with 25 employees or more. Under Bill 101 it was 50 or more. There is concern in the anglophone community that with this list being public, extremist elements may target companies with low French proficiencies.
• The civil administration — agencies under provincial jurisdiction including Quebec agencies and municipalities— will have to use French in an "exemplary manner," except when dealing with "historic anglophones, members of Indigenous peoples, tourists and immigrants who have been in Quebec less than six months.
• Non-negotiable contracts drafted by one party can only be signed in a language other than French only when there is an existing French version, such as insurance policies and terms of service.
• New immigrants to Quebec can receive services in English from most provincial government agencies for their first six months here, but after that, service in English is restricted mainly to "historic anglophones," those educated in English for most of their elementary and/or high school education in Canada, and some other groups, including indigenous peoples.
• A new portal, Francization Québec, has been opened by the Quebec government for those, such as new and potential immigrants and those who are already residents, who want to improve their French-language skills.
