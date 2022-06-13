Bill 96 could lead to new exodus from Quebec: B'nai Brith Canada

B'nai Brith Canada held a press conference Monday to express its opposition to Quebec's newly passed language law Bill 96, from a general perspective and in terms of how it affects the province's Jewish community.
Also on hand were Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein and Hampstead Mayor Jeremy Levi, as well as Hampstead councillor Jack Edery and numerous community leaders from Jewish and other communities.
Marvin Rotrand, B'nai Brith Canada's National Director of its League of Human Rights, said Bill 96 is "like a hammer.
"It is almost without precedent in Canada," he added. "The notwithstanding clause has been used before [to protect laws from Charter challenges], only rarely and very narrowly. This is like a steamroller. It removes the maximum number of rights possible that citizens could have."
Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, said Bill 96 and Bill 21, which prohibits people in authority and teachers under provincial jurisdiction from wearing religious clothing and symbols on the job, could "cause a second wave of Jewish anglophone and minority community exodus from this province.... We fear that many segments of the Jewish community will be deprived of important services and that young people will conclude there is no future in this province for them.”
Montreal's Jewish community population was 125,000 in 1971 and is 90,000 today.
"Bill 96 is effectively holding a gun to Quebecers' heads by forcing them to utilize French in settings where accommodations were previously available for non-French speakers," Mostyn added. "Bill 96 will lead to a reduction in health care services and other social programs for English and non-French speaking Quebecers."
Rotrand added that the law was passed June 1 "and guess what? You can't even read it!
"It's not on the National Assembly website. This law is almost 100 pages long... what's written there is vital. Every comma in that bill affects someone and, yet, we can't even organize yet to challenge the bill."
Brownstein, the Mayor of Côte St. Luc, said Bill 96 "makes us feel that our very existence is a threat to the French language — we are a valued minority in Quebec and this law is taking away our fundamental freedoms.
"With great power comes great responsibility, and Bill 96 is an abuse of power and is totally irresponsible."
Other points made:
• B'nai Brith Canada's staement says "the Jewish community of today in Quebec is more diverse than in the past. The community is older than the average Canadian Jewish community and includes large segments with a mother tongue that is neither English nor French. Half the community is anglophone. B'nai Brith believes that all segments of the community will be adversely affected by Bill 96."
• Rotrand also said that the CAQ government "has not made a case of how this law truly strengthens the French language. It simply throws petty roadblocks up for hundreds of thousands of ordinary Quebecers by reducing their access to important daily services."
• B'nai Brith's statement adds that "many Quebec Jews today are immigrants. There is a significant community of elderly Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union. These people are prevented by Bill 96 from accessing services in English or in their native tongue from their physicians and health care providers."
• "How is French advanced by making it difficult for elderly people from Ukraine, Russia, Kazakhstan and elsewhere to receive the best health care possible?" asked Mark Groysberg, President of the United Community of Russian Speaking Jews of Quebec. "Is the French language advanced when a senior cannot make an informed decision? Why stop a doctor at the Jewish General Hospital from communicating to a patient in his or her native tongue? Does the government want people to die?"
• B'nai Brith Canada "recently wrote to the Quebec government to alert it that Bill 96 will make it difficult for Jewish congregations to hire Rabbis from outside Canada. Faced with a paucity of rabbis, Quebec synagogues are often obliged to recruit in the United States, the United Kingdom, or South Africa. Bill 101 allowed children of rabbis from out of the country to obtain an exemption that allowed them to attend English language Jewish schools for three years. The exemption was renewable. Under Bill 96 the exemption is limited to two years and is not renewable making Quebec far less attractive to top-notch rabbis."
The Suburban asked some of those speaking if the federal government should use its constitutional power of disallowance against Bill 96.
"The federal government should definitely get involved in a very strong way," Brownstein said. "I'm not an expert on that exact power, but they definitely should get involved in a very strong way."
Mostyn, asked the same question, said Bill 96 is "very problematic.
"It's up to our federal government, community groups and municipal governments — an individual's right to dignity cannot be abrogated."
Asked again if the disallowance power should be used, Mostyn said, "I'm not going to comment directly on what methodologies might be taken, but this is a matter that should be of serious concern to our federal government."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.