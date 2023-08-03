Bill 40 unconstitutional: court ruling

The CAQ government's attempt to abolish English school boards is unconstitutional, according to Quebec Superior Court.
Judge Sylvain Lussier’s 125-page ruling issued Wednesday details a number of Bill 40 provisions that flew in the face of constitutional protections for minority language communities as described in section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) led the fight against the bill, arguing the law violates minority language education rights guarantees and the court agreed. “QESBA is thrilled with the Superior Court ruling on Bill 40” said executive director Russell Copeman. “We still have to examine the judgement in detail but we're extremely pleased that our rights to control and manage our school system have been recognized and respected with this decision.”
Quebec’s nine English school boards challenged the law in 2020, winning a stay to keep functioning while the court judged. The Legault government appealed in hopes of quashing the objections and the boards in one move but failed, and while French boards disappeared – replaced by school service centres – English boards continued to exist.
“This is not a judgment from the Superior Court on language” he added, “it is a very positive judgment in Superior Court on the control and management rights of the English-speaking community.” Copeman urged the Legault government not to appeal “this clear decision that is again a clear victory for the control and management rights of the English-speaking community” based on section 23.
The ruling struck down several bill elements with varied outcomes, but Copeman stressed the importance of the ruling regarding the definition of “who is a rights holder, that is quite broad and liberal," recalling the Legault government argued essentially that rights holders are just parents of students currently in the English education system. “But that is that is not the case according to Justice Lussier, and it's a much broader definition of who is a rights holder and therefore who is an elector and who may be elected to a council of commissioners.”
That was the argument QESBA made for years, i.e., that section 23 is not restrictive but rather “a broad purposeful section of the Canadian charter of rights and freedoms.” Indeed, he notes that it is not subject to the notwithstanding clause, and this ruling builds on previous jurisprudence about its importance, particularly “on court cases from francophones outside Quebec who have reinforced their rights to minority language education. It reflects those and builds on top of it, so it is a very good judgment for minority language education rights from coast to coast to coast.”
EMSB chair Joe Ortona said the ruling is very important as it means the Quebec government must legislate and budget according to the English-speaking community’s needs, telling media “they can't just consult and then do away with that and do what they want.”
Copeman suggested Lussier’s ruling could impact the CAQ’s Bill 23 which seeks to impose veto power on board decisions and select directors-general. “There's an independence and autonomy there that is being, I would say, recognized by this,” said Copeman, citing the example of the boards’ decision to purchase and install air purifiers during the pandemic against the government’s will.
“Given the Justice Lussier decision today we find great comfort in his ruling in terms of some other attempts on the part of this current government of Quebec to undermine the autonomy and independence of the English-speaking community. “We haven't had too many legal victories in the past couple of years although there been a number of challenges; but this really indicates that our constitutional right to control and manage our schools is recognized by the Superior Court of Quebec. It's a very eloquent judgment about the protection of minority rights. We have Charters of Rights because minorities need protection sometimes from the majority…”
