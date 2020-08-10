A Quebec Superior Court judge has granted a stay in the application of Bill 40 to English language school boards. The English boards sought the injunction to stop the electoral process in light of their legal challenge of the constitutionality of Bill 40, which replaces school boards and their current elected and appointed commissioners, with school service centres and elected parent and community representatives, with a decision on that expected in the coming days.
Judge Sylvain Lussier agreed. While the government has suggested it may appeal the ruling the judgement comes as blow to the process of educational reform, with Roberge announcing just last Friday that the suspension of the new electoral process due to the pandemic was lifted.
The anglophone boards were to begin the electoral process next month, hold their votes on November 1, with the new boards of directors taking their positions on November 5. The ministry said it will work closely with Élections Québec to ensure that all steps of the electoral process are in keeping with Santé publique guidelines in a safe process for all involved.
The government has suggested it may appeal the decision, Roberge only saying that he would consult government lawyers.
The ruling came as Roberge was meeting with Directors-general, parents and teachers preparing for a press conference announcing the details of the government’s back-to-school plan.
In other education news, the EMSB, which is under trusteeship, announced the resignation of its director-general Ann-Marie Matheson. Replacing Matheson as interim DG ill be Assistant DG Evelyne Alfonsi, until an outside recruitment agency can identify candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.