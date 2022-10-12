Bike paths take five to seven years to be implemented after they are approved to be part of the Montreal island's bicycle path map, Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella told resident Daniel Boulerice at the late September town council meeting.
Boulerice had asked about bicycle paths at a previous council meeting, and he asked Masella if the issue was brought up with the island-wide agglomeration.
The Mayor replied that he found out who the right person was to speak to, and that he would follow up.
"Thank you, good luck," the resident said. "I was disheartened to hear you say at the last meeting that it takes five to eight years..."
Masella replied, "that's right, Mr. Boulerice, I'm not going to tell you differently. I'm just speaking from the experience my colleagues have had in the other municipalities, even after they get a project approved to add to the bicycle path map that's on the island, until it actually comes to fruition, five to seven years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.