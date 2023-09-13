Right now, says Aviva Fellig, “there’s no safe way to get out of your car.”
Like all Montrealers, the director of CPE Yeshiva Levi Yitzchak regularly encounters busy streets with cars, buses, trucks, bikes and pedestrians. But a recent change on Plamondon right in front of the daycare is a growing community concern.
This summer the borough flipped the existing bike lane, as it did throughout CDN-NDG, the idea putting bikes between parked cars and the curb is safer for all. The east-bound path starts with a sidewalk extension at Westbury, steps from where some 80 children ages 2-5 are dropped off and picked up daily, and where a child was recently struck by a cyclist while crossing the path.
Road dimensions are unchanged, but drivers have less space to manoeuvre, there’s a bike path to cross and street traffic to navigate for all who disembark. “It seems the city plunked it right down and figured its magical properties will make everything work, judging from their response,” resident Tzvi Filler told The Suburban after presenting council with letters signed by more than 260 parents and residents, and asking if safety studies were conducted before the change.
Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa said for changing street direction or making them one-way, “we do bigger studies, but we have the expertise at the borough and the city to make sure that the design is safe.”
Hundreds of kids attending the adjacent rabbinical school, a synagogue across the street, and a lot of through-traffic add to the commotion. “Either get rid of the bike lane altogether or just put it back the way it was,” says Filler. “I’m terrified. The street is so narrow. What am I going to swerve into if someone darts out in traffic? Parked cars? There’s no space anymore.”
“Well, that’s the goal,” replied Katahwa. “When the street is narrow people have a tendency to slow down… Oftentimes people think that adding bike paths increases risk of accidents, but data shows that it’s actually the contrary; by adding bike lanes on streets, it is proven that it reduces by 44% the risk of accidents.”
Since the lane was flipped, says Fellig, there have been numerous close calls between vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. “These close encounters are particularly alarming during the hours of morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up when our school is bustling with activity.”
Indeed, many family vehicles have multiple kids exiting, older siblings heading around the corner and little ones brought across the bike path to daycare. “Regardless of which side of the car children and parents exit, there is an elevated risk of potential accidents,” she says, with kids vulnerable to being struck “from vehicles on the left and cyclists on the right.” Before the change it wasn’t a problem. “We never had an issue, nothing like this… Traffic is very heavy on this block and there is no buffer.”
While lauding council’s efforts to promote eco-friendly transportation options, she believes the current lane placement poses a significant safety issue for all and wants the borough to re-assess the lane placement and consider moving it elsewhere.
“Or just start it one block up, not in front of the daycare entrance. It’s silly that it starts here, I don’t understand why they would not just start it after; it’s not like the bikes have nowhere to go. It’s bizarre.” There are many solutions, she says, “or send us a traffic guard.”
“Every day an accident doesn’t happen is a miracle.”
