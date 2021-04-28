The Trenholme Sports Centre is getting a major overhaul thanks to a $9 million investment by all levels of government.
Through their respective recreational infrastructure programs, the federal and provincial governments are contributing $3,149,640 apiece while the borough of Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce is investing $2,970,000 of its own funds.
Located at Trenholme Park between Sherbrooke and de Maisonneuve, Trenholme is an important community hub for sports and recreation in south-west NDG, and the renovated and expanded centre will include multifunctional rooms for community programs, a renovation of the gymnasium, an overall upgrade of the facility, and external installations.
NDGers want a new Trenholme Sports Centre said Borough Mayor Montgomery who said the gym is not up to modern standards, and the ventilation and heating systems are on their last legs. “As a borough, we are committed to providing safe, affordable, and accessible activities to everyone. This is why the new Trenholme Centre will be universally accessible.”
Contracts are expected to be delivered in 2023 with work expected to be completed by mid-2025.
“The immediate and long-term benefits to our growing youth population are unparalleled. Thanks to a tripartite collaboration between the Borough of CDN–NDG, the Government of Quebec, and the Government of Canada, our dream is becoming a reality. I thank the federal and provincial governments for supporting local leadership and providing this historic investment for NDG.”
Provincial Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest said “accessibility to modern recreative and sporting facilities of quality is a strong motivator for daily practice of physical activities. Those projects will have concrete impacts on our community dynamism and our families’ quality of life.”
Montgomery singled out Charest, whose ministry is responsible for carrying out the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the program. “I am thankful for the collaboration of our federal and provincial governments and their generous contributions that helped our dream become a reality. I would like to specifically acknowledge Minister Charest. Her support is essential. As a borough, we do not have the means to make this project happen without the support of our federal and provincial partners.”
“Children and youth thrive in a community where municipal facilities support recreational activities that promote healthy and active life in the community” stated NDG-Westmount MP and Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau. “The borough of CDN-NDG supports many sports, arts, culture, and innovative recreation programs for our youth.”
Over the last three years, the park and centre have received some 14,400 person visits per year, with the two soccer fields used 30 hours per week over 19 weeks.
