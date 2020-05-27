The International Moot Beit Din (Court) was held via Zoom this past Sunday, May 24, with the participation of over 110 students. Though there were COVID delays and postponements, there was robust participation of students from Canada, the United States, Israel and Mexico. The teams were divided into five divisions named after prominent Judges: Breyer, Cardozo, Ginsburg and Kagan. A new prize was introduced this year for an essay competition named after Canadian Supreme Court Justice, the Honourable Rosalie Abella.
Montrealers can be proud that Bialik and Herzliah High Schools won first place prizes in their respective divisions. In addition, Bialik High School won the International Essay Competition with Eva Levin of Secondary V attaining the Rosalie Abella Prize for her 19 page paper that was recognized with numerous accolades by the judges.
Bialik High School Sec. V also won First Prize in the Breyer Division. The team was composed of Avi Korman, Ben Murad, Garner Ross and Lexi Rubin. Herzliah won first prize in the Kagan Division with the team composed of Nadia Abecassis, Joseph Benzazon, Liam Castiel, Coby Toledano and Aron Widman .
Dr. Shimshon Hamerman coached all three Bialik teams and Mr. Aviel and Rabbi Wallach coached the three Herzliah teams. This is the second consecutive year in which Bialik brings home two first place finishes. Herzliah also has a long standing winning tradition in the competition.
The case revolved on whether a non-profit organization is allowed to accept donations from someone offering a gift of ill-gained funds. The sources were all Biblical, Talmudic and Halachic Responsa that dealt with the pros and cons of the case. Two of Bialik’s teams took the affirmative position while one team took the negative position. All three Herzliah teams took the affirmative position.
The following are the names of all the Moot Court Participants:
Bialik
Team 1: Jon Azulai, Eden Blumenfeld, Nehama Brennan-Touaty, Daniel Lebovits, Michelle Seidenfeld-Katz
Team 2: Eva Levin, Ben Regenstreif, Kennedy Shalit
Team 3: Avi Korman, Ben Murad, Garner Ross, Lexi Rubin
Herzliah
Team 1: Elsa Dahan, Megan levy, Gabriela Peretz, Gali Rahamim, Vanessa Dahan
Team 2: Nadia Abecassis, Joseph Benzazon, Liam Castiel, coby Toledano, Aron Widman
Team 3: Emma Evans, Liora Zini, Yuval Lichtblau, Emma Leibowitz
