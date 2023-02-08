BHM Blood Drive

The annual Black History Month Round Table Blood Drive is set to take place on Saturday, February 11, from 10:30 a.m.
It’s an occasion to emphasize how essential contributions from Quebec's Black communities are to the public blood supply, as various initiatives and efforts implemented in recent years to further engage these communities in this regard have helped recruit more new blood donors.
It takes 130 matched donors each year to treat a single adult person with sickle cell anemia (with the automated red blood cell exchange program). Sickle cell anemia is a genetic blood disorder that causes severe, recurring bouts of pain. Though it’s a life-long illness there are effective treatments to reduce the episodes including blood transfusions. To increase transfusion efficiency, the donor and recipient must share the same genetic makeup. It’s the reason why Black donors are vital to the community.
Donors from all horizons are welcome 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at CEDA, (2515 Delisle Street in Little Burgundy).
The Round Table on Black History Month is a non-profit organization created to promote activities related to various aspects of the history of Black communities, all in a way that emphasizes both the historical and the contemporary.
For information visit https://ev.moishistoiredesnoirs.com/event/611
Or book an appointment at https://sicklecellanemia.hema-quebec.qc.ca/en
