Traffic eastbound from the City of Côte St. Luc to Décarie is already heavy at rush hour without construction, and the opposition Ensemble Montréal held a press conference Thursday morning at another source of heavy traffic — the ongoing westbound blockage on Plamondon between Mountain Sights and Décarie.
The blockage sends much traffic to Van Horne, where after Décarie, there is another blockage heading east from Macdonald.
Ensemble Montréal's Alan DeSousa, who is also Mayor of St. Laurent, called on Mayor Valérie Plante's administration to provide better coordination and communication with the public regarding construction sites that limit or block traffic, public and private. He remarked that even after the rush hour, before 10 am, he struggled through traffic to travel to the press conference.
"Students are coming back to class, workers are coming back to a regular schedule after two years of working at home," DeSousa said. "It's more than difficult to get around on the island of Montreal....We currently have an administration of immobility and immobilism. [Plante] promised us that we would see improvements this year. If there are improvements, I have yet to find them."
DeSousa added that an Auditor General's report last May criticized the city for a lack of organization regarding construction. The report called for more communication between the central city and boroughs.
The St. Laurent Mayor also said Projet Montréal had promised to launch a construction summit within the six months of a second term.
"The administration had a whole summer to put in place all of the recommendations that would have made this Fall easier in terms of being out on the road again. But nothing has been done. If we're going to have 100 years of work that's going to be done, as the person in charge of construction sites has suggested, we think it's important to work now to limit the mess."
Ensemble Montréal wants the City of Montreal to "oblige all boroughs, partners and site managers to register all future work in a common database. This should be done for both public and private sites and from the start of the project rather than at the last minute."
The Mayor said the city's information map "does not provide any real time information and does not list any of the worksites that are provided of the partners doing work, whether it is public or private."
"The administration is almost like a deer in the headlights," DeSousa said. "Frozen in time and not getting anything done, and that is frustrating to drivers, frustrating to people who are obliged to spend hours on the road."
Traffic expert Rick Leckner, who was a traffic reporter for decades, said he was at the press conference as a citizen.
"Like everyone else, I'm frustrated," he added. "I get calls almost on a daily basis. I watched Montreal traffic from a helicopter, and I though I'd seen everything. The situation has continued to deteriorate to the point that there is a malaise across the entire city. Crossing Décarie has always been a problem morning and afternoon, heaven knows when the Cavendish extension will be done, the exit off the Décarie expressway onto Jean Talon is a problem, but the city does not seem to be listening. People are fed up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.