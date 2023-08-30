Beth Ora event honours Amos Sochaczevski, Dado Ben Brit

Amos Sochaczevski, owner of The Suburban Newspaper, and community leader Dado Ben Brit were honoured last Thursday at St. Laurent’s Beth Ora Synagogue’s fourth fundraising Scotch Tasting Evening, which also featured a master class by whiskey specialist Kevin McKough.
The gala event also featured lit up bottles at every table.
Mark Sherman, a member of the Scotch Tasting committee, told The Suburban that Sochaczevski and Ben Brit were being honoured for their work with Beit Halochem and their other achievements in the Montreal community.
“Part of this event is a fundraiser for our own synagogue, which is marking its 70th anniversary, and part of it is for Beit Halochem, which provides aid for disabled Israeli veterans of the Israel Defence Forces and victims of terror,” Sherman explained. “Three years ago, before the pandemic, we hosted 10 or 12 of the people who benefited from the service of Beit Halochem, from Israel. We hosted them in our homes, and it was a really amazing experience for all of us. You can’t know what they’ve gone through, but we sort of got a feel for it and really bonded with them. We’re going to be doing it again next year.”
Gil Perez, co-chair of the Beth Ora Scotch Tasting Committee, pointed out that Beit Halochem is “committed to rehabilitating, rebuilding, and enhancing the lives of over 50,000 Israelis who became disabled in the line of duty or were victims of terror.”
Perez pointed out that honouree Sochaczevski, though he came to Canada from Israel as a teenager, “his connection to Israel was never broken.
“Amos has been involved in many Israeli-related organizations, however, his involvement in Beit Halochem is where his heart belongs. During a visit, Amos leaves a lasting memory with each veteran. He can be seen with his camera capturing the moments with the veterans as well as hosting an annual barbecue for them and their host families. Amos also serves as the co-chair of the Montreal chapter of Beit Halochem. Throughout his lifetime, Amos has displayed inspiration and dedication in his quest to support Israel and Jewish education. This includes producing a video with his brother Avi, The Real History of Israel, which covers 4,000 years of Jewish history in less than 18 minutes. This can be seen on YouTube. He also has been co-chairing the annual Israel Day rally for over 20 years.”
Ben Brit, who could not be present for the event, “is the one person who is always involved, but almost never seen,” Perez pointed out.
“Preferring to be in the background, born and raised in Israel and having finished his Israeli army service as an officer in the paratroopers, the idea of volunteering with Beit Halochem was close to his heart. His involvement with the organization began in the 1980s when the notion of bringing Israeli veterans to Montreal was conceived. For nearly 40 years, Dado has done everything possible to aid these visiting veterans.
He has also served as co-chair of the Montreal chapter of Beit Halochem. You also find him working behind the scenes as co-chair of Montreal’s annual Yom Ha’atzmaut rally, the largest celebration of Israel’s independence day outside of Israel.”
