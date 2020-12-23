Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku criticized her own council regarding the road reconstruction schedule for the city’s different electoral districts.
Council passed a resolution on the city’s infrastructure work schedule,mainly road reconstruction, connected to federal and provincial grants from the gas tax over several years, up to the end of 2023.
Berku said she would vote for the resolution, but objected that between 2021 and 2025, the only road reconstruction scheduled in her District 3 is on Fleet Road, a major thoroughfare, between Cavendish Blvd. and Pinedale Avenue, in 2023.
“In all the years I’ve been a councillor, I’ve never encountered a situation [like this],” the councillor added. “There is not an equitable distribution nor is there attention given to one street in particular in my district that requires attention. Now, I was told that it’s going to 2029.
“I’m very disappointed with the way we are managing this list. I don’t think it’s the engineering department, I think it’s the way that council has decided to just not manage it in a way that is fair and equitable.”
Councillor Steven Erdelyi said the grants involve the city spending $12 million and the provincial/federal grant contributing another $12 million.
“My personal belief is once we get more results from lead testing [in 2021-22] and we possibly may see that some streets have very high levels of lead— we hope not—...we would redo those roads and do the work on the pipes, and it would be much cheaper that way.... There are two streets [of concern] in District 4 as well, so I understand her concern. It’s something we’ll have to revisit once we get more information.”
Councillor David Tordjman says he appreciates that some councillors are looking at their own districts.
“We have to look at the city as a whole,” he added. “To Councillor Berku’s point, it certainly isn’t engineering’s fault. They work based on data and which streets are the worst. There are, unfortunately, many in CSL that are worse than other streets. The source of the issue, and you nailed it, is council. Previous councils have not invested in infrastructure, and that’s the major part of the issue. We’re doing a good amount this coming year, but we should have done better in the last 15 years to catch up to where we need to be.”
Erdelyi disagreed with Tordjman.
“The city has invested heavily in infrastructure. While we didn’t spend as much on road repaving, we spent a significant amount on infrastructure in general. We have done more water main sleeving than virtually any other city on the island, and possibly even the province of Quebec. It makes more sense to do the pipes first and roads afterwards. I do agree with Councillor Tordjman that more should be spent on the roads.”
Tordjman countered that “we’ve been spending under $800,000 a year on roads and sidewalks for the last 15 years. We need to do the foundations before we do the road, but we need to invest more on our infrastructure as a whole.”
Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the process has to be based on need, and a process including recommendations from staff.
“Making it political is not the way to go. And in terms of infrastructure, we’ve always managed our money economically, and I’m pleased to announce we have a balanced budget with a zero tax increase for the average single family home. That’s the way we manage money in the city. What developers want us to have is redevelopment that will bring in more tax dollars and enable us to be in a situation to do more.”
