Former Charest cabinet Minister and long-time D’Arcy McGee MNA Lawrence Bergman has endorsed Jeremy Levi for the Mayoralty of Hampstead. In a written statement Bergman expressed the following:
“I have known Jeremy Levi since he was a young man. Jeremy is someone of exceptional character, sterling professional accomplishment and compassionate communal involvement. All this and a loving husband to Mandy Cola and doting father of six! I unequivocally endorse him for the Mayoralty of Hampstead. I am confident that his administration will be one of accountability, effectiveness, transparency and sincere engagement for the needs of all residents in Hampstead.”
Levi is challenging four-term incumbent William Steinberg. Levi responded to The Suburban by saying,”I am humbled by Mr. Bergman’s endorsement and kind words. I can only hope that if elected I can live up to the high standards of integrity and commitment to community he set in his public career.”
