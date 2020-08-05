elgrave Roofing has been a household name in and around the Montreal community for more than 40 years. With three generations of roofers who specialise in brickwork and flat and slope roofing, as well as roof inspection, Belgrave has grown to become one of the Montreal’s leading roofing and renovation companies.
So, it should come as no surprise that they wanted to nominate St. Mary’s maternal care unit for our Frontline Heroes section. Just as Belgrave is committed to protecting your home, family and investment, the team at St. Mary’s is also dedicated to providing its patients with the utmost care.
“We are one of the largest delivery hospitals in Montreal and do more than 4000 deliveries a year,” explained Woodeline Dorlean, head nurse of maternal childcare unit. Maternal childcare at St. Mary’s Hospital is compromised of three separate units (post partum, delivery room, and the clinics), but they all operate under the same umbrella. There are more than 150 employees on these three teams. During this pandemic, Dorlean said she was amazed by the team, many of whom went from part-time to full-time to help fill the need, and all of whom had to remain patient as rules and protocols changed often, sometimes daily, in this time of uncertainty. “There was a lot of stress and unknown for the staff – the work itself has changed, they had to dress up more than usual – it’s a strange reality when you’re used to being close to patients but now you have the mask and visor. And the heat! That was something we had to adapt to, and we are still being careful so all the measures have to stay in place.”
She added, “I’d like to give a big shoutout to the staff for their resilience and adaptation. Rules were changing almost daily, and everyone had to keep track of all those changes. The staff is amazing. They’ve really supported each other, and even though they had their own concerns about their families, they’ve risen to the challenge, been at work day in and day out, and I do thank them for everything they did and for always giving more than a 100% and being present.”
